Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th OSS delivers multi-capable and adaptable Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Larivee, 15th Operations Support Squadron weapons flight commander, discusses the role the 15th Operations Group has in developing multi-capable and adaptable Airmen in the Pacific Theatre at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. The 15th OSS provides USINDOPACOM with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security to provide a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813800
    VIRIN: 210521-F-RE693-155
    Filename: DOD_108569566
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th OSS delivers multi-capable and adaptable Airmen, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    3NOX6
    U.S. AIR FORCE PACIFIC FORCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT