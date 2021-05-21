U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Larivee, 15th Operations Support Squadron weapons flight commander, discusses the role the 15th Operations Group has in developing multi-capable and adaptable Airmen in the Pacific Theatre at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. The 15th OSS provides USINDOPACOM with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security to provide a free and open Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813800
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-RE693-155
|Filename:
|DOD_108569566
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th OSS delivers multi-capable and adaptable Airmen, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT