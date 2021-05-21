15th OSS delivers multi-capable and adaptable Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Larivee, 15th Operations Support Squadron weapons flight commander, discusses the role the 15th Operations Group has in developing multi-capable and adaptable Airmen in the Pacific Theatre at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. The 15th OSS provides USINDOPACOM with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security to provide a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)