Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, show their skills as snipers during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2021. (Army photo Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 21:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813799
|VIRIN:
|210914-A-FC919-847
|Filename:
|DOD_108569503
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference: Snipers, by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
