    Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference: Snipers

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Pfc. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, show their skills as snipers during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2021. (Army photo Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813799
    VIRIN: 210914-A-FC919-847
    Filename: DOD_108569503
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference: Snipers, by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

