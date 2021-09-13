Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana

    09.13.2021

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021 and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813795
    VIRIN: 210914-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108569442
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    helicopter

