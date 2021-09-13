Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021 and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813795
|VIRIN:
|210914-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108569442
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
