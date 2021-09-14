During the second day of the Military Adaptive Sports Virtual Challenge, Warrior athletes showed no signs of slowing down as they continued finding a way to adapt to their surroundings.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 22:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813780
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-YF138-150
|PIN:
|210914
|Filename:
|DOD_108569288
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Adaptive Sports Virtual Challenge Day 2 Recap, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT