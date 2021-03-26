Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird 2021 Season Promo

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    After 4 months of hard work and training at our home station Nellis Air Force Base, your Thunderbird team members are ready to begin the 2021 show season.
    We are extremely excited to showcase the pride, precision and professionalism of the United States Air Force through 44 demonstrations in 24 locations this upcoming show season!

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 22:33
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Langley AFB
    COMACC
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    USAFADS

