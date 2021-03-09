B-Roll package for the Physical Therapy Spotlight Video
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813766
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-FN051-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108569194
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shop Spotlight: Physical Therapy_B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT