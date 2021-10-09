SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) plant 40 flags, representing the passengers and crew of Flight 93, on the PA Turnpike entrance. 2977 flags total were placed to pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, and to act as a gateway to Somerset County and the Flight 93 Memorial.The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813765
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-RB168-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108569188
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SOMERSET, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Somerset Sailors plant Flags on PA Turnpike, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
