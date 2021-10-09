USS Somerset Sailors plant Flags on PA Turnpike

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) plant 40 flags, representing the passengers and crew of Flight 93, on the PA Turnpike entrance. 2977 flags total were placed to pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, and to act as a gateway to Somerset County and the Flight 93 Memorial.The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)