    USS Somerset Sailors plant Flags on PA Turnpike

    SOMERSET, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) plant 40 flags, representing the passengers and crew of Flight 93, on the PA Turnpike entrance.  2977 flags total were placed to pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, and to act as a gateway to Somerset County and the Flight 93 Memorial.The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813765
    VIRIN: 210910-N-RB168-1002
    Filename: DOD_108569188
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SOMERSET, PA, US 

    #SEPTMEBER11 #USSSOMERSET #SOMERSET #FLIGHT93MEMORIAL #WeRemember #WeRemember911 #Honor93

