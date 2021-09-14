302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Spark Tank Submission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



302nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural mechanics require equipment to accurately map and measure extensive aircraft damage in a timely manner. The specialists have a way to measure damage by hand, but when a major incident like a hail storm occurs, documenting every discrepancy is an expensive and time consuming process. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)