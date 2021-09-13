1-11th Aviation Regiment ATC Hurricane Prepardness

U.S. Army Air Traffic Control Solders assigned to the 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, conduct hurricane evacuation preparedness training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813755
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-MD562-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108569061
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
