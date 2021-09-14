The men and women of Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, have shipped more than six million latex gloves; 250,000 disposable masks; 200,000 gowns and N-95 masks, and 9,000 safety glasses to eight U.S. locations receiving evacuees from Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 17:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813753
|VIRIN:
|210914-A-NW302-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108569047
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sierra Army Depot provides COVID-19 PPE support to Afghanistan evacuee mission, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
