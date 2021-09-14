Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Army Depot provides COVID-19 PPE support to Afghanistan evacuee mission

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Doug Magill 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    The men and women of Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, have shipped more than six million latex gloves; 250,000 disposable masks; 200,000 gowns and N-95 masks, and 9,000 safety glasses to eight U.S. locations receiving evacuees from Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 17:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813753
    VIRIN: 210914-A-NW302-001
    Filename: DOD_108569047
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 

    Afghanistan
    COVID
    Afghan Evacuation
    OAW
    Allies Welcome

