    8th Engineer Support Battalion Helps Establish Pioneer Village

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Everette D. Horn, Combat Engineer with 8th Engineering Support Battalion, describes the mission his team has been tasked with, September 10, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813750
    VIRIN: 210910-M-YS769-1002
    Filename: DOD_108568997
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

