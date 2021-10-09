Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Memorial Wall

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron unveils a memorial wall on September 10, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The memorial wall serves to inspire present and future first responders.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813745
    VIRIN: 210914-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_108568914
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Memorial Wall, by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Dakota
    Minot AFB
    Team Minot
    Evan Lichtenhan

