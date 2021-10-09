The 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron unveils a memorial wall on September 10, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The memorial wall serves to inspire present and future first responders.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813745
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108568914
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Memorial Wall, by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
