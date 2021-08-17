Garuda Shield 21 B-Roll Compilation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A collection of B-roll footage from Garuda Shield 21. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior meet their Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts during July to August 2021 at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia in preparation for Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Oller).