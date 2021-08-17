A collection of B-roll footage from Garuda Shield 21. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior meet their Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts during July to August 2021 at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia in preparation for Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Oller).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813744
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-AY372-302
|Filename:
|DOD_108568911
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garuda Shield 21 B-Roll Compilation, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
