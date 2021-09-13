Green Bay Area Delivers Donations for Afghan Evacuees

U.S. Army Maj. Richard Schultz, chaplain for the 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, speaks about the efforts he and his team took to collect donations from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area and transport them to the Team Rubicon warehouse at the National Guard Armory in Sparta, Wisconsin, to then be sorted and brought to Fort McCoy, Sept. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813728
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-AR682-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108568804
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SPARTA, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
