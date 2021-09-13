Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Bay Area Delivers Donations for Afghan Evacuees

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army Maj. Richard Schultz, chaplain for the 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, speaks about the efforts he and his team took to collect donations from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area and transport them to the Team Rubicon warehouse at the National Guard Armory in Sparta, Wisconsin, to then be sorted and brought to Fort McCoy, Sept. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813728
    VIRIN: 210913-A-AR682-2002
    Filename: DOD_108568804
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 

    This work, Green Bay Area Delivers Donations for Afghan Evacuees, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE
    Afghan evacuees

