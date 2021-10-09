Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSC the first stop in USACE's Hurricane Ida response

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    MOBILE, Ala. – In response to Hurricane Ida relief, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Readiness Support Center (RSC) located in Mobile, Ala. Has begun to conduct Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) and Roofing Quality Assurance (QA) training of the personnel deploying to support the region.

    The RSC has been receiving and training responders since early last week and expects to train many more in the coming months to help the victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 14:15
