    354th Fighter Squadron Pilots Land A-10s at Fort McCoy - Total Force Training Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Pilots from the Air Force's 354th Fighter Squadron "Bulldogs" and Controllers from the 355th Operations Support Squadron, both out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., land A-10s at the Young Air Assault Strip on May 22nd, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Pilots received Unprepared Surface Landing (USL) certification and the Controllers received Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) certification.

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    LZSO
    355th OSS
    355th Operations Support Squadron
    354th Fighter Squadron (354 FS)
    young air assault strip
    Fort McCoy Total Force Training Center
    USL
    YAAS

