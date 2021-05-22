Pilots from the Air Force's 354th Fighter Squadron "Bulldogs" and Controllers from the 355th Operations Support Squadron, both out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., land A-10s at the Young Air Assault Strip on May 22nd, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Pilots received Unprepared Surface Landing (USL) certification and the Controllers received Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) certification.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813713
|VIRIN:
|210522-A-CX732-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108568398
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 354th Fighter Squadron Pilots Land A-10s at Fort McCoy - Total Force Training Center, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
