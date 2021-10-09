Behind the scenes with DoD medical professions fighting COVID in Louisiana hospitals: Blood Test

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Painter, a respiratory care practitioner, tests a COVID patient’s blood oxygen level in Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sept 10, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army A-roll by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy D. Hughes)