    Behind the scenes with DoD medical professions fighting COVID in Louisiana hospitals: Blood Test

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Painter, a respiratory care practitioner, tests a COVID patient’s blood oxygen level in Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sept 10, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army A-roll by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy D. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 12:18
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Hometown: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US

