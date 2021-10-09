Behind the scenes with DoD medical professions fighting COVID in Louisiana hospitals: Blood Test

BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Painter, a respiratory care practitioner, tests a COVID patient’s blood oxygen level in Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sept 10, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army A-roll by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy D. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 12:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813702
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-XH946-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108568253
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
