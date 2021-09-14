U.S. Air Force 74 Years of Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 74 years, we’ve controlled the skies…

We’ve won battles…

We’ve won wars…

We've rendered aid,

and helped those in need…

Through the next 74 years and beyond…

We will continue to advance our technology…

We will accelerate change…

And we will…

Fly…

Fight…

And win…



MacDill Air Force Base, Florida pays tribute to the U.S. Air Force’s 74th birthday Sept. 18, 2021.



(U.S. Air Force video by Shannon Bowman)