U.S. Air Force 74 Years of Excellence

For 74 years, we’ve controlled the skies…
We’ve won battles…
We’ve won wars…
We've rendered aid,
and helped those in need…
Through the next 74 years and beyond…
We will continue to advance our technology…
We will accelerate change…
And we will…
Fly…
Fight…
And win…
MacDill Air Force Base, Florida pays tribute to the U.S. Air Force’s 74th birthday Sept. 18, 2021.
(U.S. Air Force video by Shannon Bowman)
|09.14.2021
|09.14.2021 11:56
|Package
|813693
|210914-F-FT779-0002
|DOD_108568063
|00:00:45
|TAMPA, FL, US
|2
|2
