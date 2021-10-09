Buffalo Harbor north breakwater repairs, September 2021

Buffalo has seen incredible progress in the development of our waterfront, but the improvements won't last if we don't maintain and protect the shoreline.
Our team is repairing the Harbor's north breakwater after a severe storm in 2019 caused significant damage.
