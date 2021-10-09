Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo Harbor north breakwater repairs, September 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo has seen incredible progress in the development of our waterfront, but the improvements won't last if we don't maintain and protect the shoreline.

    Our team is repairing the Harbor's north breakwater after a severe storm in 2019 caused significant damage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813686
    VIRIN: 210910-A-PG036-765
    Filename: DOD_108567930
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo Harbor north breakwater repairs, September 2021, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    engineering
    corps of engineers
    buffalo district
    breakwater
    buffalo harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT