    What is NATO's VJTF? (master subs)

    ROMANIA

    09.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    SYNOPSIS
    In 2021, the Turkish Army is leading NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) – NATO’s spearhead force, designed to be deployed within two or three days should a crisis occur. Leadership of the VJTF rotates between Allies on an annual basis, and Turkey is leading the force from 1 January 2021 to 1 January 2022.

    Numbers of VJTF personnel fluctuate each year. In 2021, the VJTF consists of 6,400 troops from 12 countries. In May and June 2021, the force deployed to Romania to take part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

    Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, Commander of Allied Land Command, explains more.

    Footage includes various shots of soldiers from different NATO countries training at Cincu exercise area in Romania as part of NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

    TRANSCRIPT


    --UPSOT (ITALIAN)—
    Spread out!

    Close up – Italian soldier shouts during training

    Aerial shots – armoured personnel carriers drive through smoke

    TEXT – WHAT IS NATO’S VJTF?

    Mid shot – Spanish sniper fires weapon

    Mid shot – Romanian soldier fires RPG

    Various shots – Romanian special forces soldiers rappel from helicopter during training

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, Commander Allied Land Command
    “A VJTF is a Very High Readiness Joint Task Force and it demonstrates NATO’s capability to have a highly trained, rapidly deployable unit on standby to respond to crisis or conflict if necessary.”

    TEXT - LTG ROGER L. CLOUTIER JR
    Commander, Allied Land Command

    Aerial shot – US M1 Abrams tank drives across field during exercise Steadfast Defender

    Various shots – Italian and Spanish soldiers conduct urban operations training at Steadfast Defender

    Aerial shots – Turkish soldiers and vehicles training at exercise Steadfast Defender

    TEXT – IN 2021 THE TURKISH ARMY IS LEADING THE FORCE

    Various shots – Turkish commander briefs multinational soldiers during exercise Steadfast Defender

    TEXT – THE FORCE CONSISTS OF 6,400 TROOPS FROM 12 COUNTRIES

    Split screen – soldiers from the various countries that make up the VJTF

    AND IS READY TO DEPLOY AT SHORT NOTICE IF NEEDED

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, Commander Allied Land Command
    “As NATO LANDCOM commander, I focus every day on the combat readiness of NATO’s land forces and the VJTF is the tip of the spear.”

    Various shots – ground movement exercises at Steadfast Defender

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813685
    VIRIN: 210914-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108567926
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Romania
    VJTF
    Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
    Steadfast Defender 21

