    USAG Italy hosts Solidarity Run - AFN In Focus

    ITALY

    09.10.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Service members from the Vicenza military community participated in a Solidarity run to honor those affected by the 9/11 attacks on September 10. The event represented a place of duty and a form of physical activity to pay respect to our rescuers for their acts of heroism during the 9/11 attacks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813683
    VIRIN: 210910-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108567914
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    #9-11
    #Honor
    #Support
    #Rescuers
    #SolidarityRun

