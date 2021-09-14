What is NATO’s VJTF? (master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS

In 2021, the Turkish Army is leading NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) – NATO’s spearhead force, designed to be deployed within two or three days should a crisis occur. Leadership of the VJTF rotates between Allies on an annual basis, and Turkey is leading the force from 1 January 2021 to 1 January 2022.



Numbers of VJTF personnel fluctuate each year. In 2021, the VJTF consists of 6,400 troops from 12 countries. In May and June 2021, the force deployed to Romania to take part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, Commander of Allied Land Command, explains more.



Footage includes various shots of soldiers from different NATO countries training at Cincu exercise area in Romania as part of NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



--UPSOT (ITALIAN)—

Spread out!



Close up – Italian soldier shouts during training



Aerial shots – armoured personnel carriers drive through smoke



TEXT – WHAT IS NATO’S VJTF?



Mid shot – Spanish sniper fires weapon



Mid shot – Romanian soldier fires RPG



Various shots – Romanian special forces soldiers rappel from helicopter during training



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, Commander Allied Land Command

“A VJTF is a Very High Readiness Joint Task Force and it demonstrates NATO’s capability to have a highly trained, rapidly deployable unit on standby to respond to crisis or conflict if necessary.”



TEXT - LTG ROGER L. CLOUTIER JR

Commander, Allied Land Command



Aerial shot – US M1 Abrams tank drives across field during exercise Steadfast Defender



Various shots – Italian and Spanish soldiers conduct urban operations training at Steadfast Defender



Aerial shots – Turkish soldiers and vehicles training at exercise Steadfast Defender



TEXT – IN 2021 THE TURKISH ARMY IS LEADING THE FORCE



Various shots – Turkish commander briefs multinational soldiers during exercise Steadfast Defender



TEXT – THE FORCE CONSISTS OF 6,400 TROOPS FROM 12 COUNTRIES



Split screen – soldiers from the various countries that make up the VJTF



AND IS READY TO DEPLOY AT SHORT NOTICE IF NEEDED



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr

“As NATO LANDCOM commander, I focus every day on the combat readiness of NATO’s land forces and the VJTF is the tip of the spear.”



Various shots – ground movement exercises at Steadfast Defender