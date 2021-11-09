1 minute AFN In Focus news package about the 9/11 Ceremony in Padova, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813665
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108567653
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 20210911-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_9-11_event_Padova, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT