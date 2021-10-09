Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Talk - Maj. Marie Harnly

    09.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Maj. Marie Harnly, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, discusses mission priorities and the importance of developing Airmen during a live radio interview Sept. 10, 2021, at AFN Incirlik, Turkey. Harnly said one of the reasons developing Airmen is important is because they are the leaders of tomorrow, making it critical to ensure they are prepared with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 05:48
    Category: Interviews
    Turkey
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik
    Mission Priorities
    Develop Airmen

