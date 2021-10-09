Titan Talk - Maj. Marie Harnly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813662" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Marie Harnly, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, discusses mission priorities and the importance of developing Airmen during a live radio interview Sept. 10, 2021, at AFN Incirlik, Turkey. Harnly said one of the reasons developing Airmen is important is because they are the leaders of tomorrow, making it critical to ensure they are prepared with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the future.