Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters company “Hoplites” conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Konotop Barracks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Headquarters and Headquarters company “Hoplites,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Konotop Barracks, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813661
    VIRIN: 210830-A-ZT835-102
    Filename: DOD_108567569
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters company “Hoplites” conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Konotop Barracks, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT