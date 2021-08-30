Headquarters and Headquarters company “Hoplites,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Konotop Barracks, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|08.30.2021
|09.14.2021 09:18
|Video Productions
|813661
|210830-A-ZT835-102
|DOD_108567569
|00:01:05
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|1
|1
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters company “Hoplites” conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Konotop Barracks, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
