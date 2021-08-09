Chapel provides rest and recovery

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel speak about the chapel rest lounge at the Southside Chapel Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 13, 2021. The chapel rest lounge is a safe space for service members supporting Operations Allies Refuge can relax and enjoy snacks provided the 86th Airlift Wing chapel team. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 04:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|813656
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108567541
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
