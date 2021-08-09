Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel provides rest and recovery

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel speak about the chapel rest lounge at the Southside Chapel Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 13, 2021. The chapel rest lounge is a safe space for service members supporting Operations Allies Refuge can relax and enjoy snacks provided the 86th Airlift Wing chapel team. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 04:50
    Category: Series
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    This work, Chapel provides rest and recovery, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

