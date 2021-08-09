Chapel provides rest and recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel speak about the chapel rest lounge at the Southside Chapel Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 13, 2021. The chapel rest lounge is a safe space for service members supporting Operations Allies Refuge can relax and enjoy snacks provided the 86th Airlift Wing chapel team. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)