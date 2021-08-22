Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Arrival Flight

    ITALY

    08.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 22, 2021) Naval Air Station Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees, Aug. 22, 2021, in support of the Department of State mission of "Operation Allies Refuge" to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813655
    VIRIN: 210827-N-FP334-1001
    Filename: DOD_108567540
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Arrival Flight, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    US Navy
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge

