NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 22, 2021) Naval Air Station Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees, Aug. 22, 2021, in support of the Department of State mission of "Operation Allies Refuge" to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)
|08.22.2021
|09.14.2021 03:54
|Video Productions
|813655
|210827-N-FP334-1001
|DOD_108567540
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|2
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Arrival Flight, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS
