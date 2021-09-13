President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Response to Recent Wildfires, and How the Investments he is Proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda Will Strengthen Our Nation’s Resilience to Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 00:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813648
|Filename:
|DOD_108567307
|Length:
|00:14:01
|Location:
|MATHER, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Response to Recent Wildfires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT