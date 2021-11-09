Blue Knights Honor Soldiers, Law Enforcement at N.H. Veterans Cemetery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On September 11, 2021, members of the Blue Knights, Chapter IV, a law enforcement motorcycle club unveiled a monument at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The monument honors servicemembers that continued to serve their communities after separation from service by becoming law enforcement officers.



This non-narrative includes an interview from Vinnie Baiocchetti, President of Chapter IV of the Blue Knights, retired Police Chief of Belmont, N.H. and retired U.S. Air National Guard Airman.