    Blue Knights Honor Soldiers, Law Enforcement at N.H. Veterans Cemetery

    BOSCAWEN, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    On September 11, 2021, members of the Blue Knights, Chapter IV, a law enforcement motorcycle club unveiled a monument at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The monument honors servicemembers that continued to serve their communities after separation from service by becoming law enforcement officers.

    This non-narrative includes an interview from Vinnie Baiocchetti, President of Chapter IV of the Blue Knights, retired Police Chief of Belmont, N.H. and retired U.S. Air National Guard Airman.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813634
    VIRIN: 210911-A-ZX157-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108567230
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BOSCAWEN, NH, US 
    Hometown: BELMONT, NH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Knights Honor Soldiers, Law Enforcement at N.H. Veterans Cemetery, by SPC Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9-11
    September 11
    2021

