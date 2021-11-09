On September 11, 2021, members of the Blue Knights, Chapter IV, a law enforcement motorcycle club unveiled a monument at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The monument honors servicemembers that continued to serve their communities after separation from service by becoming law enforcement officers.
This non-narrative includes an interview from Vinnie Baiocchetti, President of Chapter IV of the Blue Knights, retired Police Chief of Belmont, N.H. and retired U.S. Air National Guard Airman.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813634
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-ZX157-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108567230
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BOSCAWEN, NH, US
|Hometown:
|BELMONT, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Knights Honor Soldiers, Law Enforcement at N.H. Veterans Cemetery, by SPC Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
