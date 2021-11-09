U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), are familiarized with common Marine Corps airframes, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813601
|VIRIN:
|200911-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108566767
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAWTS-1 Aircraft Familiarization, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
