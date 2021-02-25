The Age of the Missile

The Minuteman III ICBM has remained on alert 24/7/365 for over half a century. Take a look at the teams responsible for ensuring a Safe, Secure and Ready force.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813585
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-F3230-001
|PIN:
|210005
|Filename:
|DOD_108566660
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT