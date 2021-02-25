Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Age of the Missile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris, Senior Airman Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Minuteman III ICBM has remained on alert 24/7/365 for over half a century. Take a look at the teams responsible for ensuring a Safe, Secure and Ready force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813585
    VIRIN: 210225-F-F3230-001
    PIN: 210005
    Filename: DOD_108566660
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    ICBM
    F.E. Warren AFB
    90MW
    MinutemanIII
    546th FLTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT