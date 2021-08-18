USCG Age Discrimination Vignette

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animated USCG training video scenario that provides an age discrimination example. Age discrimination involves treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age. Civil rights training videos are designed to increase awareness of behaviors that impact command climate (Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Video).