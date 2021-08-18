An animated USCG training video scenario that provides an age discrimination example. Age discrimination involves treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age. Civil rights training videos are designed to increase awareness of behaviors that impact command climate (Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Video).
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813572
|VIRIN:
|210818-G-JQ448-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108566576
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCG Age Discrimination Vignette, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT