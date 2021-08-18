Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Age Discrimination Vignette

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An animated USCG training video scenario that provides an age discrimination example. Age discrimination involves treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age. Civil rights training videos are designed to increase awareness of behaviors that impact command climate (Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Video).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813572
    VIRIN: 210818-G-JQ448-1001
    Filename: DOD_108566576
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Age Discrimination Vignette, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Rights
    Coast Guard
    Training
    Vignette
    Age Discrimination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT