403rd Wing Suicide Prevention Efforts 2021 B Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B roll footage for a news feature that supported leaders of the 403rd Wing leaders to raise awareness of suicide prevention resources available to Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., August 11, 2021. The 403rd Wing leaders encourage Airmen to seek out resources including Military OneSource, their chain of command, Chaplains, and mental health professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)