403rd Wing Suicide Prevention Efforts 2021 B Roll

B roll footage for a news feature that supported leaders of the 403rd Wing leaders to raise awareness of suicide prevention resources available to Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., August 11, 2021. The 403rd Wing leaders encourage Airmen to seek out resources including Military OneSource, their chain of command, Chaplains, and mental health professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813545
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-UC622-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108566169
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
