    403rd Wing Suicide Prevention Efforts 2021 B Roll

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    B roll footage for a news feature that supported leaders of the 403rd Wing leaders to raise awareness of suicide prevention resources available to Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., August 11, 2021. The 403rd Wing leaders encourage Airmen to seek out resources including Military OneSource, their chain of command, Chaplains, and mental health professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813545
    VIRIN: 210811-F-UC622-002
    Filename: DOD_108566169
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing Suicide Prevention Efforts 2021 B Roll, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Keesler Air Force Base
    403rd Wing
    3N0X6
    Col. Stuart M. Rubio
    Nicole Mayzner

