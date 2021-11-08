Leaders of the 403rd Wing leaders raise awareness of suicide prevention resources available to Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., August 11, 2021. Col. Stuart M. Rubio. commander, 403rd Wing, Master Sgt. Jared Bryant, First Sergeant, 403rd Wing, and Nicole Mayzner, Director of Psychological Health, 403rd Wing, encourage Airmen to seek out resources including Military OneSource, their chain of command, Chaplains, and mental health professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813544
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-UC622-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108566167
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing Suicide Prevention Efforts 2021, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
