Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Missing Man Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210911-N-DN355-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 11, 2021) Jets approach the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a missing man formation fly-over in remembrance for those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813508
    VIRIN: 210911-N-DN355-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108565755
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Missing Man Flyover, by PO2 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fighter jets
    9/11
    flyover
    CVN 77
    USS George H.W. Bush
    CVW 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT