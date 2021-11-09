9/11 Missing Man Flyover

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210911-N-DN355-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 11, 2021) Jets approach the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a missing man formation fly-over in remembrance for those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith)