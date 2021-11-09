210911-N-DN355-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 11, 2021) Jets approach the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a missing man formation fly-over in remembrance for those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813508
|VIRIN:
|210911-N-DN355-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565755
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 9/11 Missing Man Flyover, by PO2 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT