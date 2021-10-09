Veterinary Services food inspection sustains JB MDL mission

Spc. Issaiah Groen, a Joint Base MDL Veterinary Services food inspection specialist, explained how Public Health Activity, Fort Belvoir, Soldiers stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., keep personnel mission-ready by conducting food safety and defense measures.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813505
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-HS026-1001
|PIN:
|12346
|Filename:
|DOD_108565733
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J., NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
