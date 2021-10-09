Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterinary Services food inspection sustains JB MDL mission

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J., NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Spc. Issaiah Groen, a Joint Base MDL Veterinary Services food inspection specialist, explained how Public Health Activity, Fort Belvoir, Soldiers stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., keep personnel mission-ready by conducting food safety and defense measures.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterinary Services food inspection sustains JB MDL mission, by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

