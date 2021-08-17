U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and elements throughout III Marine Expeditionary Force employ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations across the Hawaiian Islands during Large Scale Exercise 2021, Aug. 3 to 16, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the Joint Force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez and Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 08:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813504
|VIRIN:
|210817-M-IN847-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_108565677
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Large Scale Exercise 2021, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi and Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT