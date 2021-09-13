Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSgt Eric Horride Mission Mindset time Zulu and UTC sync

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Horride, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, Spark Tank 2022 package on Mission Mindset Time Zulu and UTC sync at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept 13, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813500
    VIRIN: 210913-F-F3301-1001
    Filename: DOD_108565572
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Eric Horride Mission Mindset time Zulu and UTC sync, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SPARKTANK2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT