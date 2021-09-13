U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Horride, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, Spark Tank 2022 package on Mission Mindset Time Zulu and UTC sync at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813500
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-F3301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565572
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, TSgt Eric Horride Mission Mindset time Zulu and UTC sync, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
