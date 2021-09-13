Our Legacy Continuous; 3d Marine Division's 79th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3d Marine Division celebrates its 79th anniversary on Sept. 16, 2021. On this day, the Division reflects on its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity – fighting in every clime and place when called upon. 3d Marine Division continues to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. The video is narrated by Sgt Mario Rameriz, 3d Marine Division COMMSTRAT. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Staff Sgt Albert J. Carls and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)