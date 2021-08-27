2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a sniper selection at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 27, 2021. Only the most qualified candidates from the selection process will be chosen to move on to sniper school in Ft. Benning, Georgia . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813497
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-ZT835-114
|Filename:
|DOD_108565569
|Length:
|00:13:28
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2-34th Armored Regiment holds sniper selection at DPTA, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT