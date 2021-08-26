2-34th Armored Regiment conducts M240 machine gun range at DPTA

2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct qualification of the M240 machine gun at Studnica Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 26, 2021. Regional security in Europe continues to be a top priority for the U.S., and utilizing rotational forces allows for more flexibility to deter threats when they arise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|08.26.2021
|09.13.2021 08:26
|B-Roll
|813495
|210826-A-ZT835-904
|DOD_108565561
|00:03:06
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|5
|5
