Operation Allies Refuge - thanks workers for hard work

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, arrived at Ramstein Air Base Germany, September 8, 2021 to meet with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass to discuss current state of Afghanistan and praise the U.S. and Germany's continued bi-lateral relationship. Before meeting with Minister Mass, Secretary Blinken met with and thanked workers from various government organizations for their support of Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813493
    VIRIN: 210908-F-EU975-606
    Filename: DOD_108565534
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

