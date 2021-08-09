Operation Allies Refuge - thanks workers for hard work

The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, arrived at Ramstein Air Base Germany, September 8, 2021 to meet with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass to discuss current state of Afghanistan and praise the U.S. and Germany's continued bi-lateral relationship. Before meeting with Minister Mass, Secretary Blinken met with and thanked workers from various government organizations for their support of Operation Allies Refuge.
09.08.2021
09.13.2021
B-Roll
813493
210908-F-EU975-606
DOD_108565534
00:04:45
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
