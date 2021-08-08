Rally in the Rockies 2021: Making the Exercise

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jeremy Wagner, 327th Airlift Squadron commander, explains the reason and importance of Rally in the Rockies exercise being held Sept. 13-16. The exercise incorporates units from 22nd Air Force, Air National Guard, and Army National Guard units across the joint force operating across Colorado and Wyoming. This scenario will test units' ability to conduct mobility mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)
