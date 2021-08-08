Rally in the Rockies 2021: Making the Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813459" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jeremy Wagner, 327th Airlift Squadron commander, explains the reason and importance of Rally in the Rockies exercise being held Sept. 13-16. The exercise incorporates units from 22nd Air Force, Air National Guard, and Army National Guard units across the joint force operating across Colorado and Wyoming. This scenario will test units' ability to conduct mobility mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)