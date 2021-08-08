Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rally in the Rockies 2021: Making the Exercise

    AR, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jeremy Wagner, 327th Airlift Squadron commander, explains the reason and importance of Rally in the Rockies exercise being held Sept. 13-16. The exercise incorporates units from 22nd Air Force, Air National Guard, and Army National Guard units across the joint force operating across Colorado and Wyoming. This scenario will test units' ability to conduct mobility mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Ashley Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 21:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813459
    VIRIN: 210908-F-XD998-1000
    Filename: DOD_108564963
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: AR, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    RitR21

    RitR21

