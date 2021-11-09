"A day to heal, forgive, and keep on living"; Reflecting on 9/11, 20 Years Later

U.S Army Reserve Col. Vance Kuhner, chief of staff of the 200th Military Police Command, leads a heartfelt address to Soldiers during a remembrance ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, September 11, 2021, to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Kuhner, a New York native, reflected on the life of his close friend and fellow Army Reserve Soldier, Mark P. Whitford, one of the many courageous first responders who gave their lives in the service of others on that day. Kuhner encouraged the Soldiers to reflect, heal and remember the importance of these acts and encouraged military police Soldiers to rededicate themselves to the profession of arms.
