    "A day to heal, forgive, and keep on living"; Reflecting on 9/11, 20 Years Later

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S Army Reserve Col. Vance Kuhner, chief of staff of the 200th Military Police Command, leads a heartfelt address to Soldiers during a remembrance ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, September 11, 2021, to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Kuhner, a New York native, reflected on the life of his close friend and fellow Army Reserve Soldier, Mark P. Whitford, one of the many courageous first responders who gave their lives in the service of others on that day. Kuhner encouraged the Soldiers to reflect, heal and remember the importance of these acts and encouraged military police Soldiers to rededicate themselves to the profession of arms.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 04:39
    9/11
    New York
    MP
    USAR
    military police

