The 2021 Thunder Over New Hampshire took place at Pease Air Force Base from Sept 11-12, in Newington, NH. More than 90,000 spectators watched as pilots performed their aerial acrobatics. Those in attendance saw multiple shows, including the U.S. Thunderbirds, and static displays.
Video by SSgt Taylor Queen (U.S. Air Force) and Spc Devin Bard (U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813454
|VIRIN:
|210912-Z-IL660-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564883
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Broll (Day 2), by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
