    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Broll (Day 2)

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 2021 Thunder Over New Hampshire took place at Pease Air Force Base from Sept 11-12, in Newington, NH. More than 90,000 spectators watched as pilots performed their aerial acrobatics. Those in attendance saw multiple shows, including the U.S. Thunderbirds, and static displays.

    Video by SSgt Taylor Queen (U.S. Air Force) and Spc Devin Bard (U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813454
    VIRIN: 210912-Z-IL660-001
    Filename: DOD_108564883
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Broll (Day 2), by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    NH
    Pease
    ARW
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Thunder Over NH

