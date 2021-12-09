Thunder Over New Hampshire Broll (Day 2)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2021 Thunder Over New Hampshire took place at Pease Air Force Base from Sept 11-12, in Newington, NH. More than 90,000 spectators watched as pilots performed their aerial acrobatics. Those in attendance saw multiple shows, including the U.S. Thunderbirds, and static displays.



Video by SSgt Taylor Queen (U.S. Air Force) and Spc Devin Bard (U.S. Army)