    Army Bugler Preforms for 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Marcel Bassett and Nicholas Nystedt

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Sgt. Andy Challman preforms for a crowd to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 21:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813438
    VIRIN: 210911-A-UO352-135
    Filename: DOD_108564719
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US 
    Hometown: SEA GIRT, NJ, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Army Bugler Preforms for 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony, by CPL Marcel Bassett and Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    9-11
    Andy Challman

