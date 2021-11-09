York Area United Fire & Rescue and City of York Department of Fires & Rescue Services held a memorial stair climb to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at York Suburban High School in York, Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary.
Daniel Messina, a York City Firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, talks about the experience along with his fiance, Sarah Ronsani, also a U.S. Army Veteran and currently serving in the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 21:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813437
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-IF990-627
|Filename:
|DOD_108564718
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|YORK, PA, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stair Climb honors victims of 9/11 on 20th Anniversary, by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
