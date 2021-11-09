Stair Climb honors victims of 9/11 on 20th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



York Area United Fire & Rescue and City of York Department of Fires & Rescue Services held a memorial stair climb to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at York Suburban High School in York, Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary.



Daniel Messina, a York City Firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, talks about the experience along with his fiance, Sarah Ronsani, also a U.S. Army Veteran and currently serving in the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)