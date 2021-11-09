Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stair Climb honors victims of 9/11 on 20th Anniversary

    YORK, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    York Area United Fire & Rescue and City of York Department of Fires & Rescue Services held a memorial stair climb to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at York Suburban High School in York, Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary.

    Daniel Messina, a York City Firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, talks about the experience along with his fiance, Sarah Ronsani, also a U.S. Army Veteran and currently serving in the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 21:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813437
    VIRIN: 210911-A-IF990-627
    Filename: DOD_108564718
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: YORK, PA, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stair Climb honors victims of 9/11 on 20th Anniversary, by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    9/11
    patriot day
    stair climb
    September 11
    9/11 20th anniversary

