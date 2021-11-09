Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s refuel over Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 482nd Fighter Wing, Florida, on September 11, 2021. On the Stratotanker were 927th ARW quarterly and annual award winners who earned the opportunity to watch a refueling, the Wing’s primary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    F-16
    refueling
    aircraft
    US Air Force
    AF Reserves

