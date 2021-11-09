F-16s refuel over Florida

A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 482nd Fighter Wing, Florida, on September 11, 2021. On the Stratotanker were 927th ARW quarterly and annual award winners who earned the opportunity to watch a refueling, the Wing’s primary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813430
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-UV276-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_108564674
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
