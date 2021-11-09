F-16s refuel over Florida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 482nd Fighter Wing, Florida, on September 11, 2021. On the Stratotanker were 927th ARW quarterly and annual award winners who earned the opportunity to watch a refueling, the Wing’s primary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)