    A nation remembers, and unites

    ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Daniel Griego 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    American Legion Post 447 in Round Rock, Texas, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a somber ceremony September 11, 2021 focusing on unity and the future ahead for tomorrow's service members and first responders. Video by U.S. Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Daniel Griego.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813417
    VIRIN: 210911-A-OH613-268
    Filename: DOD_108564517
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ROUND ROCK, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A nation remembers, and unites, by 1SG Daniel Griego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    world trade center
    9/11
    anniversary
    texas
    round rock
    september 11

