American Legion Post 447 in Round Rock, Texas, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a somber ceremony September 11, 2021 focusing on unity and the future ahead for tomorrow's service members and first responders. Video by U.S. Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Daniel Griego.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813416
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-OH613-184
|Filename:
|DOD_108564513
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ROUND ROCK, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A nation remembers, and unites, by 1SG Daniel Griego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
